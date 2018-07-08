Hangin' in the Hamptons: Jane Lynch, Will Arnett, Rose Byrne

Jane Lynch made her first visit to the Hamptons to host the Bay Street Theatre’s Annual Gala in Sag Harbor Saturday night. She joined Broadway stars on stage and brought on lots of laughter, joking, “I’m hilarious all the time, by the way. I never turn it off!”

She then hosted the evening alongside auctioneer Richard Kind under the lavish Long Wharf tent.

“What was really fun about tonight was I got to introduce these amazingly talented people who came out and worked their little talented butts off to raise money for this theatre," Lynch said. "And this community, Sag Harbor, supports this theatre and loves this theatre and I’m going to come every year, it’s a big love fest!”

“I love live theatre," the 57-year-old actress said. "Any time I go to a small town, I find the live theatre, I see the play. I love people just getting up for the love of theatre and performance and it doesn’t have to be a Broadway show, that’s why I love coming out to small towns.”

Lynch called being on Broadway starring in Annie “the highlight of my life”.

“I would love to get back to Broadway and I do a stage show now so I’m on stage a lot, I do a musical show," she said. I started out on stage, I started out in music, so I’m doing it again. I love it it’s my favorite thing.”

Lynch also loved spending time in Sag Harbor.

“I’ve spent 3 days here," she said. "I’ve taken long walks. I walk every day, the beautiful homes and the bay and the Main Street is just awesome. Sag [Town] coffee, I love the coffee shop, I’m a coffee person. I had a really good burger, really good clam chowder. I’m all about the food and the coffee. The people are so nice. You can tell this is a community that loves their town and you can always feel that sort of thing.”

Lynch's NBC show, "Hollywood Game Night," starts filming again this fall. This summer she’s taking some family time off.

“Every summer, I live in L.A.," the actress said. "I go up to Montecito which is right outside Santa Barbara and my family from Chicago all come up and we stay in a hotel or I rent a house and there are like 20 of us because we have 7 June July birthdays and we celebrate them all in Montecito, so I’m leaving on Monday. When I get back I’ll be packing!”

“I have a lot of off time," Lynch continued. "I love to walk, I can walk 5 miles a day and not know where I’m going. I have four dogs and I usually take one with me. I can’t take more than one -- they’ll go crazy -- so I take one at a time."

Lynch said she’d love to go back to Broadway or star in another TV series. As far as her time playing no-nonsense athletic Coach Sue Sylvester on Fox's "Glee" (2009-2015), she said: “I don’t know that I miss it so much but I’m so glad I did it. It changed my life. I loved playing that woman. I loved that she was this hard-core person who really deep down inside had a soft core. That track suit was like her armor and it was protecting her tender heart and there’s nothing better than playing somebody as tender and nuanced and funny as that.”

“I’d love to do a tv series, I would do anything, I’d do another play … I really don’t have any plans! I found out early on in my life that making plans makes God laugh, so I just let things roll in on my feet, and oh I’ll do that. Right now I’m in Sag Harbor and I love it! I’m in the moment.”

DOWNEY, ARNETT AT SCREENING: Super hero fans got a super special treat in East Hampton Saturday. IronMan himself, Robert Downey Jr. showed up with his young son to support his friend Will Arnett at a screening of Arnett’s new animated movie, “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” at UA East Hampton Cinema 6.

Arnett, 48, produced the Warner Bros. film and also voiced the villain Slade.

“I’m such a legit fan of the show and my kids watch the show," Arnett said. "I just remember hearing it and thinking, what is this show? It’s so funny, it’s so good and I just want to become part of that. . . . Once I heard some jokes I said, ‘Wait, this is great!' ”

Arnett said his role in the film elevated him to super star dad status with his sons.

“You know I’ve been looking to bank the cool dad points," he said. "The last couple of years have been pretty good, "LEGO Batman" [animated films, in which he voices the superhero and his alter ego, Bruce Wayne]. Now this, so I’m keeping it going. I don’t know how long I can keep it going!”

As far as his superdad powers, Arnett who said he also coaches Little League, said: “I’m pretty good at throwing kids in a pool and being the bad guy in make-believe war fight games”.

He looks forward to a lot more fun on the East End, saying: “We’re just getting rolling here, there’s no cap on this happiness!”

“I lived in the city [New York] for over 20 years and only recently became a Long Island resident for half the year. . . . It’s the best. There’s nowhere better than being out here on LI in the summer. It’s like the ultimate place to be.”

“Teen Titans Go! To The Movies” opens July 27th.

BYRNE'S GETAWAY: Rose Byrne enjoyed a girls getaway weekend.

This week's Hamptons Magazine cover star, 38, celebrated at a dinner in her honor in the garden area of the Southampton Social Club Saturday night, complete with lush Lalique tabletops and a special gallery experience by Maddox Gallery.

The actress, who turns 39 this month, has two young sons with her partner, actor Bobby Cannavale. She is also stepmom to Cannavale's adult son from a previous relationship, Jake.



