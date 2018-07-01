Hangin' in the Hamptons: Rachel Zoe, Christie Brinkley

Polo made a big return to the Hamptons with 600 spectators and fashionable host and Hamptonite Rachel Zoe.

Zoe brought along her two little ones and husband Rodger Berman for her Social Life Magazine cover celebration. The designer and celebrity stylist, 46, calls the Hamptons her happiest place.

“I think all of the best memories of my life were taken here," Zoe said. "Rodger proposed to me 25 years ago here. And my kids, this was their first beach, this was their first everything. So every major thing we’ve done as a family usually happens here.”

Zoe had many mom moments, posing for photos and doing our interview as she tried to quietly deter her 7-year-old son Skylar from photo bombing with his toy dinosaur. The mother of two boys says her house is full of dinosaurs, “I live in a Jurassic World!," she said — or as Skylar corrects, “reptiles.”

She does put her foot down refusing to get him the bearded dragon he desires. “No, not happening!”

Zoe has a lot on her plate managing her fashion empire. She’s honest about her struggle to balance it all.

“In the world of social media people lives look very perfect," she said. "I think any working mother will tell you you never feel like you have it all together. . . . Maybe on the outside, but on the inside I feel a little bit like a hamster on a wheel.”

BRINKLEY AND HER BAMBINIS. Christie Brinkley was all smiles celebrating the launch of her new Bambinis at the Surf Lodge in Montauk Saturday evening.

The Bambinis are the latest addition to her Bellisima Prosecco family.

“My Bambinis are these little bottles with the sippers on top and they are the best thing for Long Island because we are always on boats or going out clamming and all that kind of stuff," Brinkley said. "You pop a sipper right here, instead of pouring into a glass and this doses it out so it doesn’t spill and you just sip!”

The supermodel, 64, was surrounded by her kids: Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Jack Brinkley-Cook.

“I just love spending time with them. In the summer, that’s my greatest joy,” she said.

Brinkley also celebrated the launch of her Bella Sprizz Aperitivos (available in Refreshing Elderflower and Citrus Italiano) and her new make-up line (which she was wearing).

When she’s not busy working, she says she’s “really into organic gardening”. Brinkley's also the mother of the bride. Her first-born, Alexa, got engaged this winter.

“They really haven’t started planning . . . so I haven’t been able to get into mother of the bride high gear,” she said. When asked if she’ll be “hands-on” in wedding planning she quipped, "Yes, for sure, I have some experience in that area!” She also said she’ll be there to help with whatever the couple needs, “like if they have a little bambini, I’m ready! . . .

Babysitter extraordinaire! Hint hint!”

Also spotted at the Surf Lodge celebration, Alexa’s fiancé Ryan Gleason, Nina Agdal, Cynthia Rowley, Rande Gerber, Jessica Hart, Camila Mendes (The CW's "Riverdale") & Malia Obama.