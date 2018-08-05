Hangin' in the Hamptons: Lori Loughlin, Beth Stern

Lori Loughlin celebrated her Bella Magazine cover at a white party at the Southampton Social Club on Saturday. It was a happy homecoming for the Hauppauge native, who had her mother, brother and extended family with her. She posed for photos with fans and proudly held up a Hauppauge Athletics T-shirt.

"I love driving around the old neighborhood reminiscing. ... You know I've lived in California for 30 years but New York will always be my home I don’t think that will ever change," said Loughlin, 54.

These days Loughlin is busy shooting the sixth season of her Hallmark Channel show "When Calls the Heart." She also stars in the Garage Sale Mysteries movies on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel all month.

On top of all that, she's also a part of Netflix's "Fuller House" cast, which was nominated for an Emmy. Loughlin says the fan response to the revival has been overwhelming: "It’s great to be back with the 'Full House' family. We’ve always stayed in touch over the years but it’s fun to be working together again ... and we are on the same sound stage that we were on together 30 years ago when we first started the show."

LIVING A HEALTH LIFE. Beth Stern celebrated all things healthy at the Healthy Guru Wellness & Fitness event presented by KIMA Social Life Magazine at the Southampton Arts Center on Saturday afternoon.

Stern says she stays healthy by practicing transcendental meditation with her husband, radio and TV personality Howard Stern, as well engaging in physical activity, whether its walking on the beach or doing jumping jacks, every single day.

Beth and Howard Stern share their Hamptons home with over 20 roommates -- foster cats and kittens. She calls it the "craziest kitten season ever."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Beth Stern appears on the cover of Social Life Magazine next week. The photos were taken by her husband at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays. She said they "work very well together."

As the couple approach their 10th wedding anniversary -- and 20 years of being together -- Beth Stern said, "We spend a lot of time alone together, I don't think we get involved really in any of the craziness that our lives could be. We really just like to be together and go out with just a couple here and there. We like each other, we like being alone together, we really do and we share a passion for the animals that we are rescuing. We are just in tune, we're good."