Harry and Meghan urge 'empathy and kindness' against virus

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend The Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, 2020. Credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson

By The Associated Press
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are urging people to show “empathy and kindness” in the face of the pandemic.

The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a statement

“This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally,” they said.

“How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.”

Harry and Meghan told followers they'll be sharing news from trustful sources and informing the public of safe and healthy practices.

Starting at the end of this month, the Sussexes will no longer use their royal titles and pursue a new life of financial freedom in North America.

By The Associated Press

