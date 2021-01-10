Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced one year ago they were exiting the British royal family to live in Canada as private citizens, are now also breaking from social media after posting very little over the past nine months.

The venerable London newspaper The Times said in Sunday's edition that according to a "source close to the couple," the two are unlikely to return to their only verified social-media account, @sussexroyal on Instagram, last updated March 30, and that they do not expect to use social media for their new charitable foundation, Archewell.

Harry, 36, and Markle, 39, who technically remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been critical of social media for much time, primarily due to hateful commentary, much of which appears to stem from Markle being biracial.

"I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," Markle said on the podcast "Teenager Therapy" in October, appearing with her husband in honor of World Mental Health Day. "Now, eight months of that I wasn't even visible — I was on maternity leave or with a baby," she said, according to quotes transcribed by the U.K. newspaper The Guardian. The couple's first child, son Archie, was born May 6, 2019, in London.

"If people are saying things about you that aren't true," continued Markle, a former actress who starred in the 2011-19 USA Network series "Suits," "what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging … That's so big, you can't even think of what that feels like."

In a 1,400-word opinion piece published by the magazine Fast Company in August, Harry wrote that he and Markle had "started calling business leaders, heads of major corporations, and chief marketing officers" at major firms to say: "The digital landscape is unwell and companies like yours have the chance to reconsider your role in funding and supporting online platforms that have contributed to, stoked, and created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth."

Markle — who began dating Harry in 2016, with the two marrying on May 19, 2018 — last tweeted March 9, 2017, on her verified Twitter account, which had more than 455,000 followers. By January 2018, she had deleted that and her verified Instagram account, which had 3 million followers. Markle had no evident Facebook account. On April 7, 2017, she posted a farewell message on her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which remains up but with no other content.