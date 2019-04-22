Meghan and Harry's royal baby: Questions asked and answered

HOW WILL WE HEAR ABOUT THE BABY?

Kensington Palace says the press and the public will be informed when Meghan goes into labor.

Harry has resented the often-intrusive coverage of the royals by the British press and he has toned down expectations for what information will be released about the new baby. That means the public won't be told where Meghan plans to give birth.

Some observers think she will opt for a home birth away from prying eyes at a hospital. Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, had all her children at home but Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, opted to give birth in a central London hospital.

Harry and Meghan have also indicated they won't be posing on the hospital steps with their newborn hours after the baby has arrived, breaking with the pattern set by William and Kate. They have indicated it will be several days before they show the baby to the world.

Kate was both praised and trolled for how glamorous she looked greeting the world's press just hours after each of her three babies' births.