TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Meghan and Harry's royal baby: Questions asked and answered

Here are some key points about what will be the latest addition to the world's most famous royal family.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince

Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry watch children playing football at a school in the town of Asni in Morocco on Feb. 24. Photo Credit: AP / Facundo Arrizabalaga

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — The time is drawing near for the impending birth of the first child for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The couple is keeping many details about Meghan's pregnancy and birth plan private and say they don't know the baby's gender yet. Here are some key points about what will be the latest addition to the world's most famous royal family.

HOW WILL WE HEAR ABOUT THE BABY?

WILL THE BABY GROW UP TO BE A KING OR QUEEN?

WILL THE BABY AT LEAST BE A PRINCE OR A PRINCESS?

WHAT WILL THEY NAME THE BABY?

WILL THE BABY BE AMERICAN?

WILL THE BABY HAVE RED HAIR?

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. near the flag '1969' review: Shining a light on the moon
Georgia Engel, who played the charmingly innocent, small-voiced Recent notable deaths
Jimmy Kimmel attends the Disney/ABC/Freeform 2018 Upfront Party 'All in the Family,' 'Jeffersons' rebooted for live special
Joe Giudice appears at Pangea Nightclub at the Joe Giudice's deportation appeal denied
Steve Way (left) and Ramy Youssef of Hulu's 'Ramy': One of the year's best new comedies
Alex Trebek at the screening of 'Wuthering Alex Trebek reassures 'Jeopardy' fans he's 'feeling good'