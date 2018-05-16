TODAY'S PAPER
Prince George, Princess Charlotte to have prominent roles in royal wedding

Prince William and Duchess Kate's  third child, Prince Louis, was born last month and will not be attending.

Prince William arrives with Prince George and Princess

Prince William arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital on April 23 in London.  Photo Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have prominent roles in Saturday's royal wedding.

Kensington Palace said Wednesday that four-year-old George will be a page boy and three-year-old Charlotte will be a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

They are the two oldest children of Prince William, Harry's brother, and his wife Kate. The couple's third child, Prince Louis, was born last month and will not be attending.

The palace says there will be six bridesmaids ranging from 2 to 7 years old and four page boys, ranging from 4 to 7.

William will be Harry's best man. Markle has chosen not to have a maid of honor for the ceremony in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

By The Associated Press

