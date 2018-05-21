TODAY'S PAPER
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official wedding portraits released by Kensington Palace

An official wedding photo of Prince Harry and

An official wedding photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle on May 19. Photo Credit: EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock / Kensington Palace / Alexi Lubomirski

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Kensington Palace has released three official wedding photographs taken of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shortly after their wedding.

Alexi Lubomirski's images include a family portrait of the couple with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses, as well as Markle's mother and the children who served as bridesmaids and page boys.

A second image shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they now are known, just with the children.

The newlyweds also posed for a less formal black and white photo.

The palace said Monday that the pair "feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world."

By The Associated Press

