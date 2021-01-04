Report: Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde may be dating

Actress and "Booksmart" director Olivia Wilde, following her breakup with fiance Jason Sudeikis, has been photographed attending a wedding with singer Harry Styles.

People magazine said Monday that a published photo showed Wilde, 36, and Styles, 26, holding hands at the ceremony in Montecito, California, over the weekend. Both were masked to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Neither Wilde nor former One Direction boy-band member Styles has commented publicly.

Wilde is directing Styles in the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling," also starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Wilde herself in a supporting role. Production had shut down temporarily in November after someone on the film //don't know if crew or cast member// had tested positive for COVID-19.

People that same month reported Wilde and "Ted Lasso" star Sudeikis had ended their engagement after seven years and two children together, son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.