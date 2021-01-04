TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Report: Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde may be dating

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on February 26, 2020 in New York City. Olivia Wilde attends The 2020 MAKERS Conference on February 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.  Credit: Getty Images /Arturo Holmes and Rachel Murray

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Actress and "Booksmart" director Olivia Wilde, following her breakup with fiance Jason Sudeikis, has been photographed attending a wedding with singer Harry Styles.

People magazine said Monday that a published photo showed Wilde, 36, and Styles, 26, holding hands at the ceremony in Montecito, California, over the weekend. Both were masked to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Neither Wilde nor former One Direction boy-band member Styles has commented publicly.

Wilde is directing Styles in the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling," also starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Wilde herself in a supporting role. Production had shut down temporarily in November after someone on the film //don't know if crew or cast member// had tested positive for COVID-19.

People that same month reported Wilde and "Ted Lasso" star Sudeikis had ended their engagement after seven years and two children together, son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Michael Chiklis as Ben Clemens on CBS 'Coyote': Michael Chiklis returns in compelling drama
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Chadwick Boseman Celebrities who died in 2020
Meghan McCain in November 2019. Meghan McCain returning to 'The View' on Jan. 4
Chris Rock on Jan. 9, 2020. Chris Rock reveals he does seven hours of therapy a week
The cast of "All in the Family," observing Pop culture anniversaries we'll be observing in 2021
Two-time Academy Award¬winner Glenda Jackson stars as a 'Elizabeth Is Missing':  Glenda Jackson still at the top of her game
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search