Celebrities

Judge upholds charges that could put Weinstein away for life

Harvey Weinstein takes part in a panel discussion

Harvey Weinstein takes part in a panel discussion at the 2016 Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.  Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
A New York judge has rejected Harvey Weinstein's bid to throw out the most serious charges in his sexual assault case.

Weinstein, 67, is accused of raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His lawyers recently objected to two of the counts — predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum life sentence.

Other rulings made public Wednesday also went against the movie mogul.

Judge James Burke rejected Weinstein’s claim that emails obtained from his movie studio are private.

Burke also denied Weinstein access to the personnel file of a police detective whose alleged witness coaching led prosecutors to drop a charge last year.

Weinstein’s spokesman said his lawyers didn’t have an immediate comment.

By The Associated Press

