Harvey Weinstein asks judge to dismiss sex assault charges, court papers say

Film mogul Harvey Weinstein asked a Manhattan state judge to dismiss sex-assault charges against him in a motion filed Friday that claimed one of the alleged victims exchanged more than 400 “warm, complimentary and solicitous” emails with him for four years after an alleged rape.

“These communications irrefutably reflect the true nature of this consensual intimate friendship, which never at any time included a forcible rape,” said defense lawyer Ben Brafman in a statement accompanying the Manhattan Supreme Court filings.

Weinstein faces criminal charges of assaulting three women — aspiring actress Lucia Evans, a production assistant identified in Brafman’s motion as Mimi Haleyi, and the woman who allegedly engaged in a long-term relationship, whose name is redacted and is referred to as “CW-1.”

The motion contends that the office of District Attorney Cy Vance failed to present “exculpatory evidence” of this long-term relationship to grand jurors, and urges dismissal on that ground because of a “false impression” that sexual contact ended at the time of the alleged rape in 2013.

“What is apparent instead is that the prosecutors already knew that CW-1 and Mr. Weinstein had a long-term, consensual, intimate relationship at the time of the alleged rape and that it continued for years after, the filing said.

According to Brafman’s motion, the exculpatory emails in the weeks and months subsequent to the alleged rape include one that says, “[I] hope to see you sooner than[] later. . . ,” and others saying, “I appreciate all you do for me, it shows,” as well as “It would begreat to see you again, and catch up!” and “Miss you big guy.”

Weinstein’s legal papers concede that rape can occur in long-term abusive relationships, but say Weinstein saw the woman only occasionally and she was not trapped.

“It was not a relationship in which CW-1 was trapped by matrimony, employment or financial need,” the motion said.

In addition to the claim that prosecutors withheld evidence on CW-1 from the grand jury, Weinstein’s motion also attacked the charges on multiple other grounds-- ranging from Evans’ inability to specify when an act of alleged forcible oral sex occurred to violations of the statute of limitations.

Vance’s office had no immediate comment.