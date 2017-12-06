TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 45° Good Morning
Overcast 45° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Harvey Weinstein being sued by multiple women alleging assault

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday at a federal court in New York.

Six women sue Harvey Weinstein, seek to represent

Six women sue Harvey Weinstein, seek to represent class of "dozens, if not hundreds" who allege assault . Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Six women have filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, seeking to represent a class of "dozens, if not hundreds" of women who say they were assaulted by the movie mogul.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday at a federal court in New York. It claims that his actions to cover up the assaults amounted to civil racketeering.

It claims that Weinstein and the companies he worked with colluded together to conceal Weinstein's widespread sexual harassment and assaults.

A lawyer for Weinstein declined comment.

According to the lawsuit, actresses and other women in the film industry were lured to industry events, hotel rooms, Weinstein's home, office meetings or auditions under the pretense that they were to discuss a project.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Melanie Martinez performs at Lollapalooza Brazil at Autódromo Melanie Martinez responds to sex assault allegations
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a special screening of Report: Alec Baldwin developing talk show
Danny Masterson, who has been fired from Netflix cuts ties with Masterson amid sex assault claims
Larry Caputo and Theresa Caputo after an undated appearance Larry Caputo addresses marital problems
Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Academy Academy Awards to start 30 minutes earlier
Dian Fossey with mountain gorillas in ‘Dian Fossey’: Occasionally engrossing overview