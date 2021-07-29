TODAY'S PAPER
Harvey Weinstein: 1 sexual assault count dismissed, for now

Harvey Weinstein attends a pretrial hearing in Los

Harvey Weinstein attends a pretrial hearing in Los Angeles Thursday. Credit: Pool via AP / Etienne Laurent

By The Associated Press
A Los Angeles judge on Thursday dismissed one of 11 sexual assault counts against Harvey Weinstein, giving the former movie mogul and convicted rapist a minor and possibly temporary victory.

At a hearing with the 69-year-old Weinstein in the courtroom, Judge Lisa B. Lench agreed with his defense attorneys that a count alleging sexual battery by restraint in May of 2010 was too old, and outside the statute of limitations.

But she gave the prosecution permission to refile the charge in a way that might be allowable, setting up an ongoing fight.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts last week in his first court appearance in the California case. He was extradited from New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for convictions of rape and sexual assault.

In Los Angeles, Weinstein was first charged with the now-dismissed count in January of 2020, before the statute of limitations had expired. Prosecutors then got an indictment from a grand jury on an identical count six months later, when the time had lapsed.

Weinstein's lawyers successfully argued at Thursday's hearing that the grand jury indictment counted as a new case, making the charge "fatally flawed."

