Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday to face sex-crimes charges, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The charges will include alleged sexual misconduct with “more than one victim,” according to a high ranking law enforcement source.

Weinstein has been under investigation by the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office since last year, and on Wednesday his lawyer confirmed that federal prosecutors in Manhattan had also started an investigation.

The New York Daily News, which broke the story of Friday’s surrender, said the charges against Weinstein would include accusations from actress Lucia Evans, who has said that she was forced to engage in oral sex with Weinstein in 2004.

Weinstein, who lost his perch atop the film industry after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, has denied ever engaging in nonconsensual sex.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment Thursday on the expected surrender, and so did Weinstein’s lawyer. “Not commenting today,” said defense lawyer Ben Brafman.

In 2015, Vance declined to prosecute Weinstein after model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez filed a complaint alleging that he groped, and the NYPD had her record a conversation with Weinstein that police felt corroborated her complaint.

News stories last fall about accusations from multiple women, including actress Ashley Judd, of sexual misconduct by Weinstein led to his exile from The Weinstein Company and its financial collapse, and triggered new investigations by the NYPD.

After those reports, Vance came under harsh criticism for his failure to pursue the 2015 case and his receipt of campaign contributions from lawyers linked to Weinstein. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo asked the attorney general’s office to look into Vance’s handling of the Weinstein matter, a probe that is ongoing.