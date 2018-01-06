TODAY'S PAPER
Harvey Weinstein sued for alleged scheme to foil misconduct probe

A lawyer who represented actress Paz de la Huerta has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein and a former New York prosecutor.

In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

By The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — A lawyer who represented actress Paz de la Huerta has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein and a former New York prosecutor, alleging they coordinated in a scheme to get the actress to drop her sexual misconduct complaint against the movie mogul.

Aaron Filler's firm, Tensor Law, filed the lawsuit Friday against Weinstein, his company and attorney Michael Rubin.

Filler says in the lawsuit that Rubin persuaded de la Huerta to drop Filler as her attorney, and also encouraged her to drop the complaint alleging Weinstein raped her.

Rubin says the allegations are false and that Filler is upset he lost a client. Rubin says he never met Weinstein and his intentions were to help de la Huerta get Weinstein arrested.

Weinstein spokeswoman Holly Baird called the allegations absurd.

