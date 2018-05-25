Disgraced movie tycoon Harvey Weinstein surrendered to authorities at a Manhattan police precinct Friday morning to face sex-crimes charges.

Weinstein arrived at the First Precinct shortly before 7:30 a.m. wearing a light blue sweater and dark suit. He was received outside the precinct by detectives. He said nothing as he slowly walked inside past a large media presence.

The charges have not been released but will include alleged sexual misconduct with “more than one victim,” according to a high-ranking law enforcement source.

Weinstein, 66, is expected to be arraigned later Friday at state Supreme Court in Manhattan on a case expected to involve accusations from actress Lucia Evans, who has said that she was forced to engage in oral sex with Weinstein in 2004.

Weinstein has been under investigation by the NYPD and the Manhattan district attorney’s office since last year, and on Wednesday his lawyer confirmed that federal prosecutors in Manhattan had also started an investigation.

Weinstein, who lost his perch atop the film industry after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, has denied ever engaging in nonconsensual sex.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment Thursday on the expected surrender, as did Weinstein’s lawyer. “Not commenting today,” defense lawyer Ben Brafman said.

In 2015, District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. declined to prosecute Weinstein after model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez filed a complaint alleging that he groped her breasts, and the NYPD had her record a conversation with Weinstein that police felt corroborated her complaint.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

News stories last fall about accusations from multiple women, including actress Ashley Judd, about sexual misconduct by Weinstein triggered new investigations by the NYPD and led to his exile from The Weinstein Co. and its financial collapse.

After those reports, Vance came under harsh criticism for his failure to pursue the 2015 case and for his receipt of contributions from lawyers linked to Weinstein. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo asked the attorney general’s office to look into Vance’s handling of Weinstein, a probe that is ongoing.