TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
71° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Harvey Weinstein won't testify before grand jury in rape case

The 66-year-old former movie mogul has consistently denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Harvey Weinstein, second from left, is loaded into

Harvey Weinstein, second from left, is loaded into an unmarked vehicle while leaving the First Precinct of the New York City Police Department on Friday after turning himself in to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct. Photo Credit: AP/Andres Kudacki

By The Associated Press
Print

Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

A statement issued through a spokesman Wednesday says Weinstein's lawyers decided there wasn't enough time to prepare him to testify. They say he learned the specific charges and the accusers' identities only after turning himself in Friday, with a deadline set for Wednesday afternoon to testify or not.

They say his request for more time was denied.

Prosecutors haven't immediately commented.

Weinstein faces rape and criminal sex act charges involving two women in New York. Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault in various locales.

The 66-year-old former movie mogul has consistently denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Roseanne Barr at the premiere of "Roseanne" at Ambien responds after Barr blames drug for tweet
Tituss Burgess stars as Titus Andromedon in "Unbreakable Tituss Burgess talks 'Kimmy Schmidt's' final season
ABC's cancellation of Roseanne Barr's series after she What will ABC do after canceling 'Roseanne'?
Roseanne Barr at the premiere of ABC's "Roseanne" ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
Clint Walker, the towering actor who handed down Recent notable deaths
Reality-TV star Ramona Singer, of Southampton, accidentally rear-ended 'RHONY' star Singer in Hamptons fender-bender