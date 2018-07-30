Heath Ledger's dad happy for Michelle Williams' marriage

The family of the late Australian film star Heath Ledger has extended warm wishes to newly married Michelle Williams, the mother of Ledger's daughter Matilda.

"We are terribly happy, it is great," the actor's father, Kim Ledger, told the Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday. Williams, a four-time Oscar nominee who began a relationship with Heath Ledger on the set of their movie "Brokeback Mountain" (2005), told Vanity Fair in an interview published last week that she had recently married musician Phil Elverum in an unpublicized ceremony.

"She's very private and I don't really like to make too many comments about her, but we are very happy [for her]," said Ledger, a prominent businessman in Perth, whose firm Act 6 Business Management is the parent company of numerous concerns including race-car manufacturer LF Performance Products.

Ledger's family did not attend the wedding ceremony and have not met Elverum but would do so "soon," Kim Ledger told the newspaper.

Though Williams and Heath Ledger broke up in 2007, shortly before his 2008 death from accidental prescription-drug overdose, his family has remained in touch with her and Matilda, 12. While Kim Ledger and Sally Ledger Bell, Heath's mother, are long divorced and remarried, they along with their daughter Kate accepted their son's posthumous Academy Award for supporting actor for "The Dark Knight" (2008).