TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
47° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Heather Locklear pleads not guilty to beating police officers

Actress Heather attends a TLC screening on Aug.

Actress Heather attends a TLC screening on Aug. 16, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images North America / Handout

By The Associated Press
Print

Heather Locklear has pleaded not guilty to charges she attacked deputies who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home, The Associated Press reports.

Locklear’s attorney entered the plea to four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer in Ventura County Superior Court on Thursday. A pretrial hearing is scheduled June 7. Neither side had any comment after the arraignment.

Authorities say Locklear kicked, pushed and shouted at deputies who were answering a report that she’d been violent with her boyfriend on Feb. 26. She was not charged with domestic violence.

The 56-year-old actress is best known for appearing on TV series “Dynasty” and “T.J. Hooker” in the 1980s and “Melrose Place” in the 1990s.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Emma Kenney attends the ‘Roseanne’ actress seeks ‘treatment for my battles’
The on-camera wardrobe of NBC's "Today" show co-host How to get the look of your favorite TV stars
Samantha Bee with Luis Rodriguez and Eduardo Carbia, Samantha Bee’s T-shirt production moves to Puerto Rico
The TV shows you'll want to watch this spring
The Seinfeld, more TV characters with tax problems
Hank Azaria in ‘Brockmire’ takes on darker comedic tone