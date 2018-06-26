A day after her arrest Sunday night for misdemeanor battery at her Thousand Oaks, California, home, actress Heather Locklear was transported to a hospital for undisclosed treatment.

TMZ on Tuesday posted video of first responders dispatched to Locklear's home following what the website described as an "overdose" call. The video included an American Medical Response ambulance leaving the home and later parked at what Ventura County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Garo Kuredjiann told People magazine was Las Robles Hospital & Medical Center.

Kuredjiann, who did not identify Locklear by name, added that the Sheriff's Office had assisted EMTs on a "medical call" at about 3 p.m.

Locklear had been free on $20,000 bail following her arrest Sunday, and has a court hearing set for Aug. 23, CNN reported.

The actress, who most recently played the recurring role of First Lady Katelynn Christian in the Tyler Perry TLC drama series "Too Close to Home," had been "extremely intoxicated" and "arguing with friends and family" when sheriff's deputies arrived on Sunday, Kuredjian told People.

A press representative for Locklear could not be located, and her attorney did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. No one has posted on Locklear's Instagram page since April, and the actress has no Twitter or Facebook accounts.



Locklear was arrested in February on felony domestic-violence charges as well as misdemeanor battery on law-enforcement officers. She entered a not guilty plea in April. On June 17, she was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after a family member called 911 saying the actress was acting erratically and had threatened to kill herself.

Locklear had undergone stints in rehab in 2008, 2010 and 2017, according to People magazine.