EntertainmentCelebrities

Heather Locklear to enter long-term mental-health facility

Heather Locklear attends the TNT 25th snniversary party

Heather Locklear attends the TNT 25th snniversary party in Los Angeles in 2013. Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actress Heather Locklear, who in recent weeks has been arrested and hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation, plans to enter a long-term mental-health facility.

People magazine said it had confirmed a report that first appeared on TMZ.com saying the former "Melrose Place" star, 56, had voluntarily agreed to be an in-patient at an undisclosed treatment center. Doctors recently diagnosed both substance-abuse and mental-health issues, according to TMZ.

Locklear was admitted to Las Robles Hospital & Medical Center for an apparent overdose on June 25, hours after her arrest for misdemeanor battery at her Thousand Oaks, California, home. She has a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 23. Locklear was briefly hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation on June 17. 

