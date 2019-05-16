Reports: Heather Locklear has returned to rehab

Troubled actress Heather Locklear, who has a history of substance abuse and related arrests and incidents has returned to rehab, according to two reports.

Both People magazine and the TV program "Access,"each citing an anonymous source, said Wednesday that the former "Melrose Place" star, 57, had checked into a facility roughly two weeks ago. The source told People that Locklear's issues involve "alcohol, pills and her mental health."

Both outlets said Locklear had left rehab for a scheduled three-day visit home for Christmas but that the actress did not then return to the facility for almost four months.

A press representative for Locklear could not be located, and neither her attorney nor her manager responded to Newsday requests for comment. No one has posted on Locklear's Instagram page since April, and the actress has no verified Twitter or Facebook accounts.

Locklear has not appeared onscreen since 2017, when she guested on an episode of the ABC sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat" and played the recurring role of first lady Katelynn Christian in the Tyler Perry TLC drama series "Too Close to Home."

In June 2008, the actress entered treatment for what her representative at the time called "anxiety and depression." That September, Locklear was charged with driving under the influence, eventually pleading no contest to reckless driving. In January 2012, she was hospitalized after what law-enforcement sources told TMZ.com was an adverse mixture of prescription drugs and alcohol. She reportedly entered rehab in 2017, saying in a statement she was "taking steps to enrich and better my life."

Locklear was arrested in February 2018 and charged the following month with misdemeanor battery upon a law-enforcement officer. That June 17, she was briefly hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after a family member called 911 saying Locklear was behaving erratically and had threatened to kill herself. She was arrested again a week later for misdemeanor battery at her Thousand Oaks, California, home, and a day afterward was transported to a hospital for undisclosed treatment

TMZ.com reported in November that Locklear has been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, referring to a California law under which someone exhibiting a mental-health disorder posing a danger to oneself or others can be brought in for up to 72 hours of treatment and evaluation.

Two months earlier, E! News had posted a screengrab of an Instagram tribute by Locklear to a friend who had died, reading, "Addiction is ferocious And will try to take you down. Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path." That graphical-text message currently appears at Locklear's page without the first three words.