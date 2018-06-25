Report: Heather Locklear arrested for striking a cop

Following an arrest in February on felony domestic-violence charges as well as misdemeanor battery on law-enforcement officers, actress Heather Locklear was arrested again Sunday night for allegedly striking a cop and kicking an EMT.

TMZ.com posted 911 audio of a call between an operator and first responders who were dispatched to Locklear's home on Country Valley Road in Thousand Oaks, California. The site said the the 56-year-old former "Melrose Place" star was arrested there shortly before midnight and charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery.

"There is a female heard cursing in the background. … The police [are] there now," an emergency operator is heard saying, adding moments later, "She'd fallen on a table earlier." TMZ said that according to law-enforcement sources, Locklear was intoxicated and agitated when a family member called for help, and that the actress had punched a deputy who arrived on the scene. The site said Lockear then kicked an EMT before being transported to a hospital for evaluation and then to jail.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told the Los Angeles CBS station KCAL that Locklear was arrested late Sunday night and booked early Monday. Held on $20,000 bail, she is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

TMZ added that police also had appeared at Locklear's home at about 6 p.m. that day in response to a reported disturbance, but no arrests were made.

No one has posted on Locklear's Instagram page since April. Locklear has no Twitter or Facebook accounts.

On June 17, law-enforcement sources told TMZ that Locklear was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation after a family member called 911 saying the actress was acting erratically and had threatened to kill herself. In a 911 audio from that day, an operator tells responders that the caller's "daughter is trying to hurt herself" but that "she does not have access to any weapons. She is agitated and violent."

Locklear had undergone stints in rehab in 2008, 2010 and 2017, according to People magazine.