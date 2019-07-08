TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Heather Mills gets U.K. phone hacking apology, payout

Heather Mills speaks outside Rolls Building at the

Heather Mills speaks outside Rolls Building at the end of her legal phone-hacking claim against News Group Newspapers in London on Monday.  Photo Credit: AP / Kirsty O'Connor

By The Associated Press
Print

Heather Mills, the former wife of Paul McCartney, and her sister have received an apology and a settlement from Britain's defunct News of the World tabloid over the hacking of their phones.

Heather Mills and her sister Fiona Mills both received a formal apology in Britain's High Court on Monday. In a statement read outside the court, she said she felt "joy and vindication" at the settlement.

"My motivation to win this decadelong fight stemmed from a desire to obtain justice, not only for my family, my charities and myself, but for the thousands of innocent members of the public who, like me, have suffered similar ignominious, criminal treatment at the hands of one of the world's most powerful media groups," she said.

Mills, 51, is one of a number of celebrities who have received settlements in the prolonged phone hacking scandal, which closed the Rupert Murdoch-owned News of the World in 2011. The paper was found to have hacked into the voicemail of many prominent Britons in a gross violation of privacy.

A representative of the tabloid said it apologized to the Mills sisters for "the distress caused to them by the invasion of their privacy by individuals working for or on behalf of the News of the World."

The size of what was called a "substantial settlement" hasn't been revealed.

The Mills' lawyer, David Sherborne, said the sisters had been subjected to "sustained and repeated invasions of privacy" by people working for the newspaper.

"The claimants believe that the publication of articles in the defendant's newspapers had a seriously corrosive effect on [their] relationships with their friends and family, some of which can never be repaired," he said.

Mills and McCartney, who share 15-year-old daughter Beatrice, divorced in 2008 after a prolonged court clash over the size of the settlement she would receive.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file Comic Morgan hosting The ESPYS to help fight cancer
Wendy Williams attends Annual Charity Day hosted by More health woes for Wendy Williams
This image released by PBS shows characters Molly, First U.S. kid's series with Alaska Native lead kicks off
Actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg hosts CBS' 'Love Island': What to expect with the U.S. version
Apollo 11 commander, Neil Armstrong, left; Michael Collins, 'Chasing the Moon': Powerful history of the Apollo program
Jack Nicholson and Peter Fonda from Columbia Pictures' What America watched, listened to in the summer of '69
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search