"America's Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum was waiting over the weekend for results from a coronavirus test, following her absence from the NBC reality-TV competition after falling ill days earlier.

"Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill,” the model, 46, wrote on Instagram Saturday, speaking of Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz. "To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further."

Accompanying her post was a black-and-white video of her kissing Kaulitz through a pane of glass.

Filling in for her on the judges' panel alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara was Vergara's "Modern Family" co-star, Eric Stonestreet. "What a super fun and unexpected day in Los Angeles," Stonestreet, 48, wrote on Instagram Thursday, with a photo of himself and Vergara, 47, at the judges' table and another of himself sitting at a makeup table in a chair labeled "Heidi." "Thanks @agt for letting me step in for the great @heidiklum. As a fan of the show, it was a real treat to be there. And it's always great to be reunited with my former co worker @sofiavergara."

Vergara on Instagram likewise wrote fondly of her old castmate, prompting another fellow "Modern Family” star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, to comment, "I miss you both!” On Saturday, following producer Fremantle Media saying two days earlierthat "AGT" would continue production without a studio audience, the actress added, "@agt auditions with no audience … be safe everybody #noaudiencenoproblem."

Klum had posted an Instagram Stories video on Friday, looking visibly ill. "Hi, everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my 'America's Got Talent' seat," she said. "I'd just gone to work and [experienced] a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. I'm just not feeling good, so that's why I've stayed home, to not infect any other people. I hope it's just a cold. I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn't one here. I tried with two different doctors and I just can't get one. Stay safe everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good."