Model Heidi Klum secretly marries musician Tom Kaulitz, reports say

Heidi Klum, left, and Tom Kaulitz attend the

Heidi Klum, left, and Tom Kaulitz attend the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, during the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2018.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Arthur Mola

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Model and "America's Got Talent: The Champions" judge Heidi Klum secretly married Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz in February.

People magazine, giving additional details to a report first published earlier on TMZ.com said Thursday that Klum, 46, and Kaulitz, 29, had obtained a California confidential marriage certificate. Kaulitz had proposed only two months earlier, on Christmas Eve.

Klum was married from 1997 to 2002 to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino. That marriage ended in divorce. She has a daughter, Leni, 15, with former boyfriend Flavio Briatore. Klum married singer Seal in 2005, and the two had sons Henry, 13, and Johan, 12, and daughter Lou, 9, before divorcing in 2014.

Klum has not commented publicly on the report.

