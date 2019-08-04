Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz get married again

Supermodel Heidi Klum, who married Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz in a February ceremony that remained unrevealed until July, held a lavish second wedding in Capri, Italy, on Saturday.

People magazine published photos from the agency Splash News showing Klum, 46, in a strapless white wedding gown, her loose hair topped by a white veil. At least one arm was adorned with a gold bracelet, and she wore a necklace bearing a heart and the name "TOM" designed with the last two letters topped by a diagonal "T.”

The magazine said the two married on the Italian island of Capri, off Naples. While neither Klum nor Kaulitz, 29, has commented publicly, the groom's twin brother and bandmate, Bill Kaulitz tweeted two photos Saturday geotagged Capri. In each, Bill Kaulitz is dressed in vestments, including a traditional clergy stole. The later of the two photos shows him standing before a microphone under what appears to be a bridal arch.

The German-born Klum told "Entertainment Tonight" in early February that she and her East German-born fiance, who proposed on Christmas Eve, had set a wedding date. She did not reveal it publicly but joked, "We're two Germans; it will be very organized and on time." Bill Kaulitz on July 12 said on Instagram he had thrown his brother a three-day bachelor party in Las Vegas.

This is a second marriage for Tom Kaulitz, who married Ria Sommerfeld in 2015 but filed for divorce in September 2016, according to the German news agency DPA. It was not finalized until Aug. 17, 2018. The two have no children.

Klum was married from 1997 to 2002 to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino before divorcing. She went on to have a daughter, Leni, 15, with boyfriend Flavio Briatore, then married singer Seal in 2005. The two had sons Henry, 13, and Johan, 12, and daughter Lou, 9, before divorcing in 2014.