Helen Hunt OK after SUV rolls over in accident

Actress Helen Hunt was a passenger in an SUV that flipped onto its side after being struck by another vehicle Wednesday in Los Angeles. The "Mad About You" star escaped without serious injury.

"Helen is at home recovering with no major injuries," her representative, Stephen Huvane, told Newsday.

TMZ.com had posted apparent security-video footage timestamped 4:52 p.m. Wednesday showing a black SUV that law-enforcement sources told the website was carrying the four-time Emmy Award winner. As the SUV enters an intersection, a white car moving much faster plows directly into its right side, causing the SUV to tip over and almost roll onto its roof before coming to rest on its side.

The white car remained on the scene as onlookers approached the accident site. Subsequent cellphone video, shot from a distance, shows an unidentified person being placed in an ambulance.

People magazine confirmed with Los Angeles police that the accident occurred in midtown Los Angeles, at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and South Tremaine Avenue, and that Hunt — the 1997 best actress Oscar winner for "As Good as It Gets" — was briefly hospitalized. TMZ posted a photo of a silver Honda with what it said was Hunt in the passenger seat, leaving the hospital.

Zerron Thomas, who works at a Jiffy Lube at the corner of the intersection, told "Entertainment Tonight" that with the help of his employees he pried open the door of the SUV and saw "three people inside. I just immediately, out of my instinct, helped them up, helped them out of the car." He said he learned only afterward that one of the passengers was Hunt, 56.

Despite the accident, production continues on the upcoming limited-series revival of Hunt's and Paul Reiser's 1990s sitcom hit "Mad About You." The 12-episode Spectrum On Demand series, following new empty-nesters Paul and Jamie Buchman, premieres its first half on Nov. 20 and its second half on Dec. 18. John Pankow, Richard Kind and Cynthia Harris reprise their original-series roles, with Cloris Leachman set to guest-star.

Neither Hunt nor Reiser has commented publicly on the accident.