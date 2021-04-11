Actor Henry Cavill, who plays Superman in Warner Bros.' DC Comics superhero movies, says he and Hollywood executive Natalie Viscuso are a couple.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," the U.K.-born star, 37, posted on Instagram Saturday, alongside a photo of himself and Viscuso, 32, on opposite sides of a chess board.

On an unverified account for Viscuso, the same photo appears, captioned, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"

The couple had been photographed in London Tuesday, walking Cavill's dog, Kal.

Viscuso, who according to her LinkedIn resume is vice president of the production company Legendary Entertainment's TV and digital studios, had starred in the Feb. 15, 2005, episode of the MTV reality-TV show "My Super Sweet 16, about wealthy girls' extravagant "sweet-16" birthday parties.