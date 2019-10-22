TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Henry Thomas, star of 'E.T.', arrested on suspicion of DUI in Oregon

Henry Thomas appears in booking photos provided by

Henry Thomas appears in booking photos provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Authorities say Henry Thomas, the actor who starred as a child in "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial," has been arrested for driving under the influence in Oregon.

The 48-year-old Thomas was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces the misdemeanor charge after police said they found him Monday in a stationary car.

Thomas played Elliott, the young boy who befriends an alien in the classic 1982 movie. He has also appeared in "Gangs of New York" and "Legends of the Fall."

An email to his representatives wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

KGW reports the Tualatin Police Department said they received a call about a car that was not moving.

Police say officers arrived, found Thomas and took him into custody after a field sobriety test.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Sue Simmons, appearing as a guest on Bravo's What ever happened to: Longtime Ch. 4 anchor Sue Simmons
Marina Chello performing during the Battle LIer on 'The Voice' calls her Battle Round 'exhilarating'
Alec Baldwin plays President Donald Trump during Baldwin said he was done playing Trump. Here's why he's still going.
Helen Mirren in "Catherine the Great." 'Catherine the Great': Mirren can't save tepid tale
Tony nominee Ethan Slater will reprise his Broadway Nickelodeon to air live 'SpongeBob Musical'
Stephen Colbert attends the 36th annual PaleyFest in CBS signs Stephen Colbert to 3-year extension
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search