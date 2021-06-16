In a newly launched podcast with her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, author and podcaster Hilaria Baldwin on Tuesday remarked on life's vicissitudes, making an oblique reference to the months-ago controversy over her claims of Spanish heritage.

"This has been a remarkably difficult and life-changing year for all of us, between the pandemic, politics, the economy and raising children in these stressful times," Hilaria Baldwin, 37, said in the introduction to the couple's new "What's One More" podcast, an interview program for what the Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Alec Baldwin, 63, called "conversations about mental health, chatting through challenges we all face [and] building community…."

"While we all have unique experiences, there are things that unite us all — those moments that entertain, enlighten and educate us," Hilaria Baldwin continued, adding, "We all make mistakes along the way. We're all imperfect. But we're also constantly evolving and wanting to get it right. Each of us is a continual work in progress and it is by coming together to share our stories, struggles and wisdom that we can individually and collectively grow and learn."

From Dec. 21 up through Christmas Day last year, a relentless Twitter user had posted more than 50 tweets accusing the U.S.-born Hilaria Baldwin of cultural appropriation for using a Spanish name and for discussing a heritage from the Spanish island of Mallorca, where her family has lived for a decade after spending much time there previously. Baldwin has never stated she was born in Spain.

In an Instagram response on Dec. 27, Baldwin reiterated past comments that "I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised." The couple, who have stayed in the Hamptons during the pandemic, are the parents of six boys and girls aged 3 months to 7 years old.

Hilaria Baldwin had added in an accompanying video, "When I was growing up in this country, I would use the name Hilary, and in Spain I would use the name Hilaria. And my family, my parents, they'd call me Hilaria."

In a follow-up post on Feb. 5, she conceded that, "The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I'm sorry. I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we're raising our children to share the same love and respect for both" cultures.