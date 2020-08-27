TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Evening
SEARCH
85° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Hilaria Baldwin has a surprise baby shower

Hilaria Baldwin is expecting her fifth child with

Hilaria Baldwin is expecting her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin. Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Hilaria Baldwin, expecting her fifth child with her actor husband Alec Baldwin, thanked two of their family friends Wednesday for throwing her a surprise baby shower.

"Thank you @violetgaynor and @davidwnugent for being our quarantine bubble and for surprising me with this baby shower tonight," the lifestyle author and "Mom Brain" podcast co-host, 36, captioned an Instagram Stories photo of Violet Gaynor, co-founder of the motherhood and fashion website The Glow, and husband David W. Nugent, artistic director of the Hamptons International Film Festival.

They appear in the photo with their children, Plum and Rome, plus Alec Baldwin, the Baldwins' eldest child, daughter Carmen, at a festive table. Hilaria Baldwin partially appears on the lower left corner of the image. "I can't believe you actually pulled it off ... AKA I can't believe that Alec didn't tell me ... because we all know that he can't keep secrets from me!" Hilaria Baldwin continued. "So this was soooooo well done!"

Gaynor, who turns 41 on Saturday, reposted the image on her own Instagram Stories page with the additional note, "We love you and are in shock that we pulled off this surprise."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

"This Is Us" cast members Milo Ventimiglia, left, NBC sets November return for 'This Is Us,' 'Chicago' dramas
Host Andy Cohen chats up the socially-distanced "Real 'RHONY' reunion special to air Sept. 10, 17 and 24
Joe Gatto of TV's LI 'Impractical Joker' talks why he's the 'Dogfather'
Nikki and Brie Bella and their babies, who Nikki and Brie Bella reveal their babies' names
(L to R) Michael, Noel, Peggy, J.B., and Hamptons' high-end real estate brokers star in new Netflix show
Dorinda Medley of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Dorinda Medley leaving 'Real Housewives of NYC'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search