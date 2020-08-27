Hilaria Baldwin, expecting her fifth child with her actor husband Alec Baldwin, thanked two of their family friends Wednesday for throwing her a surprise baby shower.

"Thank you @violetgaynor and @davidwnugent for being our quarantine bubble and for surprising me with this baby shower tonight," the lifestyle author and "Mom Brain" podcast co-host, 36, captioned an Instagram Stories photo of Violet Gaynor, co-founder of the motherhood and fashion website The Glow, and husband David W. Nugent, artistic director of the Hamptons International Film Festival.

They appear in the photo with their children, Plum and Rome, plus Alec Baldwin, the Baldwins' eldest child, daughter Carmen, at a festive table. Hilaria Baldwin partially appears on the lower left corner of the image. "I can't believe you actually pulled it off ... AKA I can't believe that Alec didn't tell me ... because we all know that he can't keep secrets from me!" Hilaria Baldwin continued. "So this was soooooo well done!"

Gaynor, who turns 41 on Saturday, reposted the image on her own Instagram Stories page with the additional note, "We love you and are in shock that we pulled off this surprise."