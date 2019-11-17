Hilaria Baldwin, who revealed a week ago that she and husband Alec Baldwin had suffered a second miscarriage in seven months, is assuring well-wishers she is working to recover from the loss.

"Little update: I'm doing better," Baldwin, 35, posted in graphical text on her Instagram Story account Saturday. "I have my moments when I feel better then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone's support is helping me. Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much. I'm so lucky to have them," she said of Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin, 61, and their daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1 1/2.

She added, "My heart goes out to those of you who suffer like this without support. You are true warriors. I send you my love and admiration."

Hilaria Baldwin later posted an Instagram Story photo of toddler Romeo, writing, "I'm so glad that I'm going through this with a mushy baby at home." Sunday morning, she wrote additionally, "Regardless of whether we are dealing with large or small issues in our lives, we have to be advocates for our own happiness. It is not others who pull us out of dark times or bad choices … they can influence, they can support, but it is the individual who needs to decide to step into happiness."

"This woman is my best friend," the Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Alec Baldwin wrote on Instagram Saturday of his wife of nine years. "I don't know what my world would be like if I had not met her and made my life with her."

Hilaria Baldwin responded in the comments with a heart emoji, while two of her husband's recent co-workers tried to lighten the mood. "What about me?" asked David Krumholtz, who plays a supporting role in the new police drama "Crown Vic," on which Alec Baldwin is a producer. Edward Norton, with whom Baldwin stars in the period crime drama "Motherless Brooklyn," commented, "I'd like to be acknowledged as #2."

In April, Hilaria Baldwin had revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. On Sept. 19 she announced that she and her husband were expecting again. "It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a brief video of an audio monitor. "The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring."

Alec Baldwin also is father to model Ireland Baldwin, 24, his daughter with his Oscar-winner ex-wife, Kim Basinger.