Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, is thanking those who offered support and advice after the couple's infant son, Eduardo, experienced an allergic reaction requiring medical intervention.

"Better today ... thank you for the sweet wishes and wisdom from your own experiences you have shared with me," the "Mom Brain" podcaster, 37, wrote Sunday on Instagram, alongside a video of the two youngest Baldwins, 8-month old Eduardo and younger daughter María Lucía, born via surrogate, on their backs together, laughing and gurgling.

On Saturday she had revealed on Instagram: "We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction. I don't know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads. My kids don't have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn't matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare."

She said of the accompanying photo of her pandemic-masked self holding Eduardo in what appeared to be a hospital room, "This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok."

In an Instagram video Friday, two-time Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin, 63, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, said he was in Montana shooting the weather-anomaly thriller "Supercell," directed by Herbert James Winterstern and starring himself, Daniel Diemer, Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche and others. He additionally revealed that the announced untitled sitcom he was developing with fellow stars Kelsey Grammer and Alec Mapa, and writer-producers Chris Lloyd and Vali Chandrasekaran, which ABC had canceled and was being shopped around, was officially dead.

Hilaria Baldwin's Saturday post, which appeared to have disabled commenting, went on to say, "I'm grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals. I won't mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness. I was told that expediency in this situation is key..don't wait to see if it gets better. If you find yourself in this situation — just go and reach for help."

She concluded, "[I] love you my baby boy ... mama loves you so."

The couple, who have been staying in their Amagansett home during the COVID-19 pandemic, also are parents to daughter Carmen, 7, and sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2. Alec Baldwin additionally has daughter Ireland, 25, with his ex-wife, Oscar-winner Kim Basinger.