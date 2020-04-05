TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
52° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Hilaria Baldwin talks home schooling children during pandemic

Hilaria Baldwin says structuring variety into her kids'

Hilaria Baldwin says structuring variety into her kids' routine has helped while she and husband Alec Baldwin practice social distancing with their brood. Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Mom Brain" podcaster Hilaria Baldwin, the mother of four young children with actor husband Alec Baldwin, has found that substituting new routines for old helps when self-isolating with kids due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like, 'Nope, you're not going to school. Yes, Mommy is going to homeschool you.' And I don't know how, but I'm figuring it out!" Hilaria Baldwin, 36, whose first name is pronounced ee-LAH-rhee-uh, tells People magazine. "It's been, 'No, you're not going to your gymnastics classes,' and, 'You're not going to your dance classes,' and, 'We're not having playdates.' "

For the children — daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, who turns 2 next month — "All of a sudden, we are in a very different routine," Baldwin says. "And finding that routine was difficult, also, because it was ever-changing at the beginning. It was like, 'How serious is this?' "

She told the children they would be "creating a new routine of, 'We're gonna be cooking at home every single day, and we're gonna be spending lots of time together,' " adding, "And it's wonderful because spending time with family is so precious, but at the same time it is a lot and it's a big shift."

The single most important thing, she advises, is "to keep it varied … I find if I try to have them do an activity for too long, they start to glaze over." Additionally, "People will joke about how kids are always asking, 'Why?' Why this, why that, and they want to go down this whole rabbit hole of why things are, why things could be a certain way. Go down that rabbit hole with them."

On Saturday, Baldwin posted an Instagram photo of the children and her Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised husband, who turned 62 on Friday, posing happily on a sandy beach, wearing cold-weather gear. While People did not specify the family's location, the Baldwins have a home in Amagansett, where Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin is active in Hamptons community life.

Hilaria Baldwin herself learned a lesson from their daughter, she says, after she and her husband found themselves grousing about the self-quarantine.

"Carmen was asking about it and I said, 'Carmen, nobody wants to be doing this right now. It's frustrating for us all to have to stop our normal lives.' … And she's like, 'I don't know what you guys are talking about, I love this. I love spending time with you. All I want to do is spend time with Mommy and Daddy and my brothers.' "

That, Baldwin says, "kind of stopped us in our tracks and our mouths were open and we were like, 'Okay, let's go with that mentality, because that sounds so much better than complaining, which is what we've been doing!' "

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Rachael Ray will feature new content on her 'Rachael Ray,' more daytime shows returning with new content
Tiger King Joe Exotic in Netflix's "Tiger King: 'Tiger King': Compelling trip through an extremely strange world 
Shannon Gibbons of Bellport is a top-40 finalist LI singer makes it to 'American Idol' top 40
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek with Laura Mogul of Meet 5 LIers who have been winning game-show contestants
United States-based British television game shows producer Michael 'Millionaire' producer talks about the game-show reboot
Christopher Meloni visits "The IMDb Show" on March Christopher Meloni to star in 'SVU' spinoff
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search