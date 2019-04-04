Hilaria Baldwin: 'I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage'

Hilaria Baldwin, the mother of four children with her actor husband Alec Baldwin, wrote on social media Thursday that she may be suffering a miscarriage.

"I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage," Hilaria Baldwin, who is in her mid-30s, posted on Instagram with a photo of herself in bra and panties, her hand on her belly. "I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies … and I don't want to keep this from you, just because it isn't as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it's important to show the truth …"

She explained, "I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it."

In her more than 300-word post, the former yoga instructor revealed that "the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn't strong, and the baby isn't growing very much. So we wait — and this is hard. So much uncertainty … but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult."

Thanking family, friends and her doctor, she asked that commenters "please be kind. I'm feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I'm hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic."

Among those posting supportive comments were actor David Krumholtz, who wrote, "Love and thoughts with you Hilaria," and TV personality Mario Lopez, who told the Mallorca, Spain-born Baldwin, "Dios Bendigo Hilaria!," which means "God bless" in Spanish.

Three-time Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin, who turned 61 on Wednesday, and his wife are the parents of daughter Carmen, 5, and sons Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, who will be 1 next month. Alec Baldwin, who was raised in Massapequa, has a 23-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, Oscar-winner Kim Basinger. He has not commented publicly.