Hilaria Baldwin confirms she has miscarried

Five days after revealing she was likely suffering a miscarriage, Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, on Tuesday confirmed she has lost the pregnancy.

"There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it's over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here," Hilaria Baldwin, 35, posted on Instagram with a photo of herself alongside her husband and their children — daughter Carmen, 5, and sons Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, who will be 1 next month — on a couch in their home.

"I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate," she continued. "Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together...I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you."

The former yoga instructor had posted on April 4 that "the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn't strong, and the baby isn't growing very much" and "the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy." She said she made the news public because, "I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. … I'm hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic."

She subsequently thanked well-wishers for their support, and assured them Friday "that I know I will be ok. I have perspective to understand sadness and loss in the grand scheme of things. Emotionally I am processing it all...being able to be open with you has been extremely healing. I was very nervous to share, and am so relieved that it was received with such love. I am grateful that you listened and I'm grateful that I have these tiny partners to go through this with.”

Massapequa-raised Alec Baldwin, 61, who has a 23-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, Oscar-winner Kim Basinger, has not commented other than by retweeting his wife's post yesterday.