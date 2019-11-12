A month after revealing her and husband Alec Baldwin's expected fifth child together would be a girl, Hilaria Baldwin announced late Monday that she had suffered her second miscarriage in less than a year.

"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be," the heartbroken mother of four wrote on Instagram, alongside a closeup video of her being hugged by the couple's eldest child, daughter Carmen, 6. In the clip, a teary Baldwin answers Carmen's whispered question of when another baby might come. "I don't know. I'm going to try really hard," Baldwin replies sadly. The girl asks, "Will it be, like, one and a half years?" and Baldwin, gathering strength, tells her, "That's pretty close. Thank you for saying that you're sorry Mommy is sad." Carmen then gives her mother multiple kisses on the cheek.

"We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this," Baldwin, 35, went on in her written post. "I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn't going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I'm really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don't know what else to say...I'm still in shock and don't have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi...that's all I ask," she said, concluding with a heart emoji.

The Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Alec Baldwin, 61, reposted the video without comment Tuesday morning.

Among those offering supportive comments on Hilaria Baldwin's post were the couple's niece, model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who wrote, "I'm so sorry. Love you guys,” and Jericho, New York-born former "Sopranos" star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who said, "I'm so so sorry. And you are so blessed with that absolute angel on your shoulder. May her sweet warmth get you through this." Actor and TV personality Mario Lopez wrote, "Dios te bendiga," Spanish for "God bless you."

In April, Hilaria Baldwin had revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. Then on Sept. 19, she announced happily that she and three-time Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin were again expecting. "It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a brief video of an audio monitor. "The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy -- especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring."

In addition to his children with Hilaria Baldwin, which also includes sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, about 1 1/2, Alec Baldwin also is father to model Ireland Baldwin, 24, his daughter with his Oscar-winner ex-wife, Kim Basinger.