Hilaria Baldwin, who revealed earlier this month that she and husband Alec Baldwin had suffered a second miscarriage in seven months, is admonishing Internet trolls who have attacked her for speaking out about the medical issue.

"All of a sudden I started getting negative comments about my miscarriage," Baldwin, 35, wrote on her Instagram Stories account Tuesday night, adding that, "Losing a baby at any stage is hitting rock bottom. Rock bottom sucks. But rock bottom is also eye opening. Because you understand and have experienced true pain. It makes the trolls seem even smaller than they usually are. Because no words they can use can ever compare to what you have lost."

The mother of four young children went on to say that those "who bully women who suffer as I have are bringing a cruelty to the world that is so wrong. You are contributing to feelings of shame, fear, insufferable pain. It is for this reason that I have stepped forward and shared as I have. Not for attention, but because it is my life story and I decided to open up. You think I wanted this???" she asked. "I have experienced this pain that countless women before and with me have and we should make their..OUR…lives….easier, not more difficult."

According to the National Institutes of Health's Center for Biotechnology Information, 43 percent of pregnant American women have had one or more spontaneous miscarriages in the first trimester. (Pregnancy loss after this point is defined as stillbirth.) One in every 17 childbearing women have had three or more miscarriages. A 2015 study in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology found that silence surrounding miscarriage added to misconceptions and unwarranted feelings of shame.

"(B)ecause of society pressure, most of us stay silent," Baldwin wrote. "And this can be one of the loneliest pains possible. I'm trying to promote the gift of being able to share what is going on…if this is what is wanted. Just to know that we are not alone, and we are not 'broken'. We are just opening ourselves up to love. And we should never be ashamed of this..even when it doesn't go as planned."

Hilaria Baldwin and Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin, 61, are the parents of daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1 1/2. Alec Baldwin also is father to model Ireland Baldwin, 24, his daughter with his Oscar-winner ex-wife, Kim Basinger.