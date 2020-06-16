TODAY'S PAPER
Hilaria Baldwin: It's 'not fair' to criticize someone for hiring a nanny

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, is

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, is pregnant with the couple's fifth child. Credit: Invision / AP / Greg Allen

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Pregnant mother of four Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin, rejects criticism of parents who hire a nanny.

"Going from being not a public person to being a public person, I think people really think that you just become a different species," Baldwin, 36, said on host Kristen Kelly's "Mom School" podcast Wednesday. "People are, '[gasp] Washing the dishes?!' … What do you think we do, we leave them dirty in there? Do you think we have people coming from all corners, 'Oh, I'll take that dish! Oh, I'll do this! I’ll do that!' That's not the life that we lead."

The current reopening status of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State and on Long Island, where the family is isolating, has brought them to "where I have my nanny with me," Baldwin said, noting that she and her husband had "rented a place nearby so that our nanny could [live there] and help us out."

After Kelly said that she and her husband also employ a nanny, Baldwin said, "It's so interesting with the whole nanny conversation, because people will write to you all the time — and this happens to a lot of my friends as well, whether you're famous or not famous — [and say] 'Ugh, she has a nanny.' That doesn't mean that you don't take care of your own kid," Baldwin said. "I'm also working. I work every single day" as co-host of the currently 89-episode "Mom Brain" podcast and in endeavors including charitable work. "And for people to make you feel badly about that is not fair."

She added: "Neither my family [n]or Alec's family live close [by]. And … right now my youngest kids are 2, 3 and 4, and I have a 7-year-old. So, y'know, it's OK to accept [help], and there's no shame that other people should give you because of that. Even with an extra set of hands, I don't have the ability — other than the time that I make for work — to go off and do my own thing during the day."

Baldwin announced in April that after suffering two miscarriages last year, she was pregnant again. The baby is due in September. She and the Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Alec Baldwin are parents to daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2.

