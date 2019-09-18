Alec and Hilaria Baldwin expecting 5th child

Shortly after Alec Baldwin declared on the YouTube series "Hiking With Kevin" that he and his wife wanted a fifth child together, spouse Hilaria Baldwin announced that one is on the way.

"It is still very early … but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me," Hilaria Baldwin, who is in her mid-30s, wrote on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday, alongside a brief video of an audio monitor. "The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring," she said, referring to the miscarriage the couple had suffered in April. "We want to share this news as we are excited and don't want to hide the pregnancy," she went on. "These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea … and I don't want to have to pretend that I feel ok. My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor's orders."

Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin, 61, posted the same video on Instagram and wrote, "Well, I am delighted to say, 'Uno mas Baldwinito,' " a nod to his wife's Spanish roots. "God is good."

The Baldwins have four children: daughter Carmen, 6; and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. Alec Baldwin also is father to 23-year-old Ireland Baldwin, his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.