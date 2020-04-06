TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment

Hilaria Baldwin is expecting a child again after suffering two miscarriages

Hilaria Baldwin attends the American Museum of Natural

Hilaria Baldwin attends the American Museum of Natural History's annual gala on Nov. 21, 2019, in Manhattan. Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin, announced Monday that she is pregnant again after two miscarriages last year.

"Sound up...I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," the "Mom Brain" podcaster, 36, wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself with her visibly pregnant belly exposed and the sound of a fetal monitor thumping.

"Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you," she added. "Here we go again."

The couple are parents to daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, who turns 2 next month.

The Amityville-born, Massapequa-raised Alec Baldwin, 62, additionally has daughter Ireland, 24, with his ex-wife, Oscar winner Kim Basinger.

