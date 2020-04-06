Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin, announced Monday that she is pregnant again after two miscarriages last year.

"Sound up...I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," the "Mom Brain" podcaster, 36, wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself with her visibly pregnant belly exposed and the sound of a fetal monitor thumping.

"Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you," she added. "Here we go again."

The couple are parents to daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, who turns 2 next month.

The Amityville-born, Massapequa-raised Alec Baldwin, 62, additionally has daughter Ireland, 24, with his ex-wife, Oscar winner Kim Basinger.