Hilaria Baldwin who last Monday announced she was expecting again after two miscarriages last year, posted an Instagram Stories selfie Friday in a white nightgown, cradling her visibly pregnant belly.

She followed this Saturday with a drowsy-looking close-up, writing on it in graphical text: "I'm so pregnant tired. The smallest boys are napping," referring to her and her Emmy winner husband Alec Baldwin's sons Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, who turns 2 next month. "I gave in and let Carmen and Rafa" — daughter Carmen, 6, and son Rafael, 4 — "have iPad time. Desperate for siesta," the 36-year-old "Mom Brain" podcaster continued, and lamented her chapped lips, a burn scar and a pimple. "Quarantine anti glam is the new norm."

The busy mom continued documenting the weekend with her family at home and during the Easter holiday on Sunday. Although the location in the Stories account was not specified, the Baldwins ave a home in Amagansett, where her husband is active in Hamptons community life.

Alec Baldwin, 62, born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, additionally has 24-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife, Oscar winner Kim Basinger.