Hilaria Baldwin breaks ankle in Hamptons running mishap

"Mom Brain" podcaster Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Long Island Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin, is recovering at the couple's Amagansett home after fracturing a bone Sunday during a run near there.

"I broke my ankle yesterday because you know … 2020," the 36-year-old mother five posted Monday on Instagram, after saying on Instagram Stories Sunday, "I had something really sad happen to me today. I'll tell you about it tomorrow. I'll be OK … but processing it with perspective and gratitude." Posts on Instagram Stories cycle out after 24 hours.

Explaining it on Monday, alongside a photo of herself resting in bed with 2-month-old son Eduardo, Baldwin wrote, "I went for a run and a car passed fast on this patch ... [of] road with no shoulder[,] where there was a berm. I ran up on to the berm to avoid the car and as I was returning to the road, I fell and broke my ankle. It was silly and I'm frustrated and sad … but I'm determined to be positive and heal as quickly as possible."

She added, "It's hard because I can't carry my babies — amongst so many other things. Reminder: if you are on a country road: don't speed and please slow down around runners, bikers, children and go around. It's worth the extra few seconds it takes you."

She concluded with gratitude to a Good Samaritan. "Thank you to John … the kind man who stopped and helped me up from the road and waited with me until Alec came — forever grateful."

Among the well-wishers commenting on her Instagram post was her 62-year-old husband, who wrote, "Even debilitated as you are, you look pretty good. I know. I know. You'd rather be exercising."

Hilaria Baldwin posted additionally Monday on Instagram Stories, starting with the image from her main Instagram post. "Carmen the photographer. She helped me bathe today too. Such a good help," Baldwin said of her 7-year-old eldest child. Immediately following was much the same image but with Baldwin playfully sticking out her tongue: "And Carmen the photographer who also can capture moments like this."

Other photos showed Baldwin's right leg wrapped in what she called a splint, and a bruise on her left biceps.