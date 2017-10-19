Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, says she’s not averse to adding more to the couple’s brood of three children.

“It’s definitely something that we would consider doing again,” Hilaria Baldwin told “Access Hollywood” in a segment that aired Wednesday. “One more time! But, like, imagine if it were twins! Oh, my God,” she said in mock despair. “Or triplets? Oh, my God! No, that would not happen. Doesn’t run in our family.”

She and Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin are the parents of daughter Carmen, 4, and sons Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1. Alec, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, and his actress ex-wife Kim Basinger have a daughter, Ireland, who turns 22 on Monday.

“I would totally do one more,” Hilaria Baldwin told the entertainment-news show, adding that, “For some reason right after I deliver a baby I want another one. . . . I feel like it’s like going down this crazy slide and then you’re, like, ‘I wanna go again.’ Because it’s just so invigorating and I had great experiences.”

Alec Baldwin and the former Hilaria Thomas announced on April 2, 2012, that they had become engaged that weekend, with Baldwin proposing during a visit to the East End. They were wed June 30, 2012, at the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in Manhattan.