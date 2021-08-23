TODAY'S PAPER
Vaccinated Hilary Duff says she has breakthrough COVID

Hilary Duff said on her social media over

Hilary Duff said on her social media over the weekend that she has a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Credit: Invision / AP / Richard Shotwell

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actor Hilary Duff, who in April announced she had received the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, said Friday that she has contracted the disease as a breakthrough case.

In a screengrab captured by Us Weekly of Duff's post on Instagram Stories, where messages cycle out after 24 hours, the former "Younger" star says in graphical text that she was infected by the Delta variant. "[S]ymptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. [S]inus pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed," wrote the 33-year-old entertainer, who stars in Hulu's upcoming comedy series "How I Met Your Father."

On Sunday, Duff posted an Instagram Stories photo of her arm with an IV line, with text reading, "Gettin [sic] all the vitamins." The star has two children with her singer-producer husband, Seaford native Matthew Koma, and a son with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, a former Islanders center.

