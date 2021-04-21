TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Hilary Duff to star in Hulu's  'How I Met Your Father' 

Hilary Duff will star in Hulu's "How

 Hilary Duff will star in Hulu's "How I Met Your Father." Credit: Ashley Barrett

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Hilary Duff will star in a Hulu Originals sequel to the sitcom hit "How I Met Your Mother."

The subscription streaming service announced Wednesday that the "Younger" star will play Sophie, a near-future mom telling her son the story of "How I Met Your Father." In flashbacks to 2021, Sophie and her close-knit group of friends strive to learn who they are, what they want from life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps.

Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, creators of the original 2005–14 CBS comedy, will be among the show's executive producers. "I am going to be shooting 'How I Met Your Father' and playing the role of Sophie," Duff, 33, whose husband is Seaford-native singer-producer Matthew Koma, said in an Instagram video. "I'm really excited to dig in and start finding out who Sophie is going to be and the new onscreen family that I'm going to have."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

LeVar Burton attends the Global Learning XPRIZE
LeVar Burton will guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
This image released by PBS shows Greta Thunberg,
Greta Thunberg docuseries amplifies her climate change fight
Cecil Ray Baker is seen in a Rockdale
Burglary charge for 'American Idol' contestant
"Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie's eye surgeries stem from
Another eye surgery for 'Today' co-host Guthrie
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, right, and
Sajak accidentally says answer on 'Wheel of Fortune'
"Rutherford Falls" cast (l-r): Ed Helms as
'Rutherford Falls': Genial, history-making charmer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?