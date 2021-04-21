Hilary Duff to star in Hulu's  'How I Met Your Father' 

Hilary Duff will star in a Hulu Originals sequel to the sitcom hit "How I Met Your Mother."

The subscription streaming service announced Wednesday that the "Younger" star will play Sophie, a near-future mom telling her son the story of "How I Met Your Father." In flashbacks to 2021, Sophie and her close-knit group of friends strive to learn who they are, what they want from life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps.

Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, creators of the original 2005–14 CBS comedy, will be among the show's executive producers. "I am going to be shooting 'How I Met Your Father' and playing the role of Sophie," Duff, 33, whose husband is Seaford-native singer-producer Matthew Koma, said in an Instagram video. "I'm really excited to dig in and start finding out who Sophie is going to be and the new onscreen family that I'm going to have."