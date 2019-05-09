TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff are engaged

The two have a 6-month old daughter, Banks.

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff, seen here on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for InStyle/Matt Winkelmeyer

"Younger" star Hilary Duff and her singer-producer boyfriend Matthew Koma, a Seaford native, are engaged. The two have a 6-month old daughter, Banks.

"He asked me to be his wife," Duff, 31, announced on Instagram Thursday, alongside a photo of the two standing together as she happily displays her engagement ring, and a black-and-white photo of the same scene with the couple kissing. Duff's older sister, singer-actress Haylie Duff, congratulated her in the comments section, as did Jericho-born Jamie-Lynn Sigler of "The Sopranos" and fellow Long Islander Alanna Masterson of "The Walking Dead."

Koma, also 31, wrote on his own page, "I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff," posting the same two photos. Duff replied in the comments, "Thanks for the promotion babe."

This will be Koma's first marriage and Duff's second. She previously was wed to hockey player Mike Comrie, center for the New York Islanders from 2007 to 2009. Duff and the NHL star married in August 2010 but announced their separation in January 2014. Their divorce was finalized two years later. The couple has a 7-year-old son, Luca.

Duff and Koma worked together on Duff's 2015 album "Breathe In. Breathe Out." They were first linked romantically in early 2017. They split by March of that year, according to People magazine, but by September, appeared to be back together for good. 

They announced her pregnancy on June 8, 2018, and their daughter, Banks Violet Bair, reflecting Koma's real last name, was born Oct. 25.

Koma, who is best known for co-writing Zedd's Grammy Award-winning dance hit "Clarity," fronts the band Winnetka Bowling League. 

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

