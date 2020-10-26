Hilary Duff, LI's Matthew Koma expecting second child

"Younger" star Hilary Duff and her singer-producer husband, Matthew Koma, a Seaford native, are expecting their second child together, Duff's third.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me …," Duff, 33, wrote on Instagram over the weekend, posting a video snippet of Winnetka Bowling League frontman Koma, also 33, rubbing Duff's pregnant belly. On his own Instagram account, alongside the same video, Koma wrote, "lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 — 2021."

Among those posting congratulations on one or the other of the accounts were Jericho-native actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow on "The Sopranos"), actress Bonnie Hunt, singer-songwriters Meghan Trainor and Sara Bareilles and comedian and producer Whitney Cummings, who joked to Koma, "Are you going to tell everyone that she's my surrogate or?" Koma also posted on Duff's Instagram, commenting humorously, "Wow congrats."

The couple, who celebrate their one-year anniversary in December, are the parents of daughter Banks, who turned 2 on Sunday. The actress previously was wed to Mike Comrie, the 2007 to 2009 center for the New York Islanders. Duff and the NHL star married in August 2010 but announced their separation in January 2014, and divorced two years later. They share son Luca, 8.

Koma — born Matthew Bair — had worked with Duff on her 2015 album "Breathe In. Breathe Out." They began their relationship in 2017,