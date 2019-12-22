"Younger" star Hilary Duff and singer-producer Matthew Koma, a Seaford native, were married Saturday in small ceremony in Los Angeles. They two became engaged in May.

Multiple outlets including People and Billboard magazines each said they had independently confirmed the nuptials that took place in the backyard of Duff's Los Angeles home.

E! News, citing an eyewitness, said the 20-minute candlelight ceremony, held just before sunset on the winter solstice, included the couple's nearly 14-month-old daughter, Banks, and Duff's son Luca, 7, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. According to E!, the children took the microphone after the ceremony and announced in unison, "Party!"

The DJ set included such midcentury romantic pop hits as "Blue Velvet," "Only the Lonely" and "Somewhere Beyond the Sea," said E!, which listed among the guests Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith and his singer-actress wife, Mandy Moore, and Duff's actress sister Haylie Duff. Goldsmith took guitar in hand to play "A Little Bit of Everything," a favorite of Koma's, the entertainment-news outlet added.

Neither the bride nor the groom, each 32, have commented publicly. Duff's stylist, Jessica Paster, appeared to acknowledge the ceremony obliquely on Instagram, posting an extreme close-up photo of a bouquet of flowers and writing, "Winter solstice ... a day of luv."

This is a first marriage for Koma, frontman of the band Winnetka Bowling League, and Duff's second. The actress previously was wed to Comrie, the 2007-09 center for the New York Islanders. Duff and the NHL star married in August 2010 but announced their separation in January 2014. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

Koma — born Matthew Bair, son of Seaford's Rhonda and Gerald Bair — had worked with Duff on her 2015 album "Breathe In. Breathe Out." They began a relationship in 2017, and Duff announced on Instagram this May, "He asked me to be his wife." Koma wrote on his own page, "I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff." Duff replied in the comments, "Thanks for the promotion babe."